‘Make Music Day,” show on tap at KAA

The Kent Art Association has announced several upcoming programs .

To celebrate the beginning of summer and the art of music, the gallery will present “Make Music Day” June 21 with the Carol & Nick Duo, featuring jazz, show tunes and original compositions, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and jazz, pop, chants and original music by the band Hummingbird at 4 p.m.

The Carol & Nick Duo features Carol Leven on vocals and percussion backed up Nick Moran, a multi-instrumentalist, on the guitar, mandolin, ukulele, fiddle and Irish bouzouki.

Hummingbird features vocalist Bobbi Soares, guitarist Jim Stasiak and bassist/harpist Stan Pannone. Joining the band is drummer Jeff Case and special guests.

In other news, the gallery will open its premier show of the year, the juried presidents show, June 22 from 2 to 7 p.m.

The reception will include music by pianist Roger Young from 2 to 6:30 p.m., and special guest Rufus deRham, executive director of the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council, who will give a brief intro to the council and present the awards, at 3 p.m.

Young has performed on NBC’s Today Show and at the Rainbow Room, Waldorf Astoria and the Blue Note and can be heard Monday, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Fife ‘n Drum.

The show attracts artists from all over the tri-state region and has over $2,000 in prizes awarded in numerous categories.

The Best in Show winner will also receive a solo show during the 2020 Elected Artist Show.

Judges for this show are Tee Jay Jones, head of the art department at the Maplebrook School in Amenia, N.Y., and Judith Hraniotis. of Walden, N.Y..

The show will run through Aug. 4 at the 21 South Main St. gallery.