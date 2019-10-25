Makers, bakers market to benefit Kent organization

Kent Affordable Housing will hold its 14th annual benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market Oct. 25-26.

The event, themed “Home Made for Kent Homes,” will celebrate housing and community, and offer opportunities to participate by donating, baking, shopping and tasting.

Returning this year will be an exclusive preview party Oct. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St., in Kent.

Admission is $30 per person in advance by emailing info@kentaffordablehousing.org.

The following day, on Oct. 26, baked goods from local kitchens and bakers will be featured and sold from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church.

During the same time, a Makers Market will showcase works by craftsmen and artists, and services in Kent and beyond. A silent auction will also be offered.

The organization is celebrating the groundbreaking of its latest project, Stuart Farms III, that will provide three brand new housing units in the village center.

For more information, visit www.kentaffordablehousing.org.