Makery to honor legacy of popular store

A special exhibit to honor the iconic HART’S store in New Milford will be unveiled later this year.

Tony Vengrove is spearheading the exhibit that will be showcased at the site of the former store at 20 Bank St.

Vengrove is seeking the public’s help. He is looking for memories, memorabilia, artifacts and products purchased at the store for the exhibit.

The two-story site is now home to Makery Coworking, which Vengrove opened in 2017.

“I missed the whole experience of (HART’S),” the local businessman said, noting he moved to town shortly after the store closed its doors in 1997 after 83 years in business.

Over the years, and now as owner of the Makery, he said he constantly hears stories about the business shared by residents in person and on social media.

Vengrove said after Malcolm Carrier Jr., the last family member who owned and ran the store, died last year, there was an outpouring of sympathy, love and memories on social media.

The nostalgia sparked the concept of honoring HART’S and its role in the community.

“I love history and being in an historic building,” Vengrove said. “I thought it’d be cool to collect pictures, memories and artifacts and curate a show, and invite the community to honor HART’S.”

Vengrove has met several members of the Carrier family, some of whom still live in the area. The family has even agreed to loan Vengrove some items for the show.

“I’m touched and totally honored,” Dave Hart Eddy of Simsbury, great-grandson of original owners Fred Carrier and Elizabeth Hart Carrier, said of the plans for the upcoming show. “I know my family members would be very honored” to know the legacy of the store remains so admired by the community.

Eddy said the store’s slogan — “HART’S in the heart of New Milford” — resonates with him.

“With (the store) being in the heart of the community, literally in the center of town, on an iconic street, in small town America — a Norman Rockwell kind of street — it was a community hub,” said Eddy, who worked on and off at the store while his uncle, Malcolm Carrier Jr., owned it.

“Customers would see each other picking up thumbtacks, sewing patterns, pencils — whatever they needed,” he said.

The store was described by many as a 5&10. But Malcolm Carrier Jr. described the store another way in an undated article in The News-Times — the Spectrum’s sister paper: “We’re not a department store, and we’re not a 5&10. We’re a variety store. We carry things everybody needs — shoelaces, ribbons, basic everyday merchandise.”

Indeed, the store carried everything, from children’s toys to collector’s items such as coins, from health and beauty products to shoelaces, and everything in between.

