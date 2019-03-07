Maple sugar festival set at IAIS

The Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington will hold a maple sugar festival March 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors are invited to join the staff, along with nationally recognized Primitive Technologists Jeff and Judy Kalin, in the outdoor Algonquian Village.

Offerings will include a made-from-scratch pancake breakfast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., children’s activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and maple syrup demonstrations from noon to 3 p.m.

The Kalins will demonstrate the traditional technique of collecting sap using only stone and wooden tools and talk about the importance of maple sugar to the diet of Native Americans as well as its usefulness as an item of trade.

The cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for children and $5 for museum members.

The museum is located at 38 Curtis Road.