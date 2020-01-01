Marvelwood introduces new scholarship

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced a new merit scholarship, The Marvelwood Town Scholarship available to a new rising freshman or sophomore day student.

The winner of this prestigious merit-based award will receive a full scholarship to attend Marvelwood, excluding fees associated with other programs such as learning support or equestrian.

The award is renewable annually.

Recipients are expected to demonstrate good citizenship and solid academic progress throughout their Marvelwood careers.

The scholarship award recipient will be selected based on his or her potential to contribute to and benefit from the Marvelwood experience.

The selection committee will also consider academic performance and citizenship.

In addition to the regular admission requirements, applicants must submit a personal essay and a supplemental letter of recommendation that speaks to character.

“Day students bring their own particular vitality, talents, and diversity to our school,” said Head of School Blythe Everett P’14,’16.

“At Marvelwood, there is little difference between a day student’s experience and the life of a boarding student,” Everett said. “Day students are assigned a dorm room and a bed, are encouraged to participate in all facets of residential and extracurricular programming, and can be elected to positions of leadership on campus.”

“We are thrilled to be able to offer young adults from the local area the opportunity to be recognized for the hard work they have devoted to their academic and personal growth, and to benefit from a full scholarship to join and contribute to our vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive school community,” the Head of School stated.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 1.

For more information or an application, visit www.Marvelwood.org/TownScholarship, contact the Office of Admission at 860-927-0047 ext. 1011 or email admission@marvelwood.org.