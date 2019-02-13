Connor Sainz, second from left, of New Milford and a student at Marvelwood School in Kent, recently participated in the Northern Region High School Festival Chorus, sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators’ Association. less Connor Sainz, second from left, of New Milford and a student at Marvelwood School in Kent, recently participated in the Northern Region High School Festival Chorus, sponsored by the Connecticut Music ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Marvelwood School Photo: Courtesy Of Marvelwood School Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Marvelwood’s Sainz takes part in chorus festival 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Marvelwood School in Kent has announced Connor Sainz of New Milford recently participated in the Northern Region High School Festival Chorus.

The event, sponsored by the Connecticut Music Educators’ Association, was held Jan. 19 at New Britain High School.

Connor is in the choir and show choir, and takes music as a class where he is learning piano, guitar, and music theory, at Marvelwood.

The student said auditioning for the festival chorus was “nerve wracking” because he had to sight read the music, but the rehearsals were “amazing when everyone started singing together and it was all in sync.”

Directed by Jack Pot, the 200-member chorus sang “My Song” by Eriks Esenvalds & Rabindranath Tagore, “Alleluia” by Paul Basler, “Five Hebrew Songs” by Erik Whitacre and “Der Abend” by Johannes Brahms.

Connor, who sang as a tenor, enjoyed “Alleluia” the most.

It was my favorite song because of the crescendo and decrescendo, and the very very beautiful forte,” he said.

Marvelwood music teacher Jennifer Moros worked with six students in preparation for the audition for the festival.

“Just the process of going through the CMEA Regional Auditions is an incredible learning experience and I was incredibly impressed by the students who prepared with me in September and October for the audition,” Moros said.

“They all went through a very challenging and rigorous process,” she said.

“Connor's experience in being selected and participating in the festival will be something he will remember for the rest of his life,” Moros said. “When he and I passed by the gym at New Britain High School, I remembered rehearsing there in high school as part of the CMEA Regional Concert Band.”

“Connor came alive during the rehearsal process, which lasted nearly 12 hours,” she said. “It was great to see him have so much fun making music.”

Over the years, Connor tried many different band instruments but decided that singing was his thing.

At Schaghticoke Middle School, Connor sang soprano in the choir. He has done musical theater at TheatreWorks in New Milford.

Last December, Connor was Michael in The Marvelwood Player's production of “Elf the Musical Jr.”

Connor looks forward to auditioning for the All-State Chorus this month and hopes to be selected to perform at the Festival in April.