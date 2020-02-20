Marvelwood student to perform in concert

The Marvelwood School in Kent will present a program, “Songs for a New World,” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the school and Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kent Community House.

The concert at the school will feature members of the Marvelwood music program.

“Songs for a New World” is a song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, first produced in 1995.

Six of the performers come from the local area, including Jade Kennedy, David Ma, Madelyn Malinowski, Destiny O’Brien, Connor Sainz and Jennifer Velez Scuderi.

Admission to the Kent Community House performance is a donation to the Kent Food Bank.