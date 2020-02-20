Search 
Thu Feb 20 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, February 20 News
News

Marvelwood student to perform in concert

|on 

The Marvelwood School in Kent will present a program, “Songs for a New World,” Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the school and Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kent Community House.

The concert at the school will feature members of the Marvelwood music program.

“Songs for a New World” is a song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, first produced in 1995.

Six of the performers come from the local area, including Jade Kennedy, David Ma, Madelyn Malinowski, Destiny O’Brien, Connor Sainz and Jennifer Velez Scuderi.

Admission to the Kent Community House performance is a donation to the Kent Food Bank.

loading