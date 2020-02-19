‘Mary Puppets’ to conclude festival

One more program will be offered as part of the 14th annual puppetry festival at Washington Montessori School in Washington.

The last performance will be held Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike Road (Route 202) school.

The show will be about an hour long and will include a meet-and-greet session with the puppets and performers.

The final show of the season will feature Charlotte Dore of Rosalita’s Puppets, which will present an original show, “Mary Puppets.”

The show is a modern take on the adventures of Mary, a British nanny with a carpet bag full of tricks, and her chimney-sweep friend named Burt.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 or at www.washingtonmontessori.org /puppetshows. Children under 2 will be admitted for free.