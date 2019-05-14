May oil changes to aid WHEELS Program

The WHEELS Program in New Milford has announced it is the recipient of Affordable Automotive Giving Back Program for the month of May.

For every oil change this month, the business will donate $5 to the non-profit organization.

At the end of the month, they will calculate the amount of oil change services and contact the farm to present the check.

Affordable Automotive is owned by a husband and wife, Dimitri and Rose.

Affordable Automotive is located at 32 Executive Drive, New Milford. Appointments can be scheduled through their website at www.affordableautomotive.com or by calling 860-354-2266.

The WHEELS program provides free rides to non-emergency medical appointments.

The volunteer organization serves New Milford, Roxbury, Sherman and Washington. In addition, the group drives to surrounding towns, including but not limited to, Bethel, Brookfield, Danbury, and Ridgefield.

For more information or to volunteer for the program, call 860-354-6012 or visit www.wheel

sofnewmilford.org.