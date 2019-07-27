New Milford Mayor Pete Bass recently spent a day with 8-year-old Sophia Varghese, who held the title of “Mayor for the Day.” Sophia won the honor of assuming the title through a PTO raffle at Northville Elementary School. The mayor, Sophia and Sophia’s mother, Cara, toured the town, first visiting all the department heads at the Roger Sherman Town Hall. That was followed by a trip to the library to meet its director, Sally Tornow, and other staff, and the senior center. less New Milford Mayor Pete Bass recently spent a day with 8-year-old Sophia Varghese, who held the title of “Mayor for the Day.” Sophia won the honor of assuming the title through a PTO raffle at Northville ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Mayor for the Day’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass recently spent a day with 8-year-old Sophia Varghese, who held the title of “Mayor for the Day.” Sophia won the honor of assuming the title through a PTO raffle at Northville Elementary School. The mayor, Sophia and Sophia’s mother, Cara, toured the town, first visiting all the department heads at the Roger Sherman Town Hall. That was followed by a trip to the library to meet its director, Sally Tornow, and other staff, and the senior center. The mayor and Sophia are shown above.