Mayor to deliver State of the Town Address

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass will deliver his second annual State of the Town Address on March 28 at 7 p.m. in the E. Paul Martin Meeting Room of Roger Sherman Town Hall.

The speech will be presented to a gathering of elected officials, town employees and residents at the Main Street town hall.

Coffee and dessert will follow.

“New Milford began — what we are striving to make — an amazing year in 2019,” the mayor said. “Last year, several businesses chose New Milford as a place for investment and involvement.”

“Citizens deserve to know what town government has done and looks to do in the year to come,” he said.

Bass plans to discuss several completed and ongoing projects of his administration, including economic development, efforts to fix and maintain town roads, the upcoming renovation and expansion of the library, goals for Fiscal Year 2019-20 and the town’s overall financial picture.

The address is open to the public. It will also be live streamed and filmed for YouTube.

For more information, call 860-355-6010.