Fri Oct 18 2019

Friday, October 18 News
Mayoral debate to be held Oct. 24

The League of Women’s Voters of Litchfield County will sponsor a New Milford mayoral debate between incumbent Mayor Pete Bass and challenger Tom O’Brien Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road.

The League of Women Voters of Litchfield County, a non-partisan organization, will provide a moderator, times, question screeners and ushers.

All questions will be from the audience and be written on cards for the ushers to distribute. The cards will then be handed to the screeners who will hand them to the moderator.

Campaign materials will be left outside the debate room.

There will be no pro-candidate clothing or buttons allowed in the room. Anyone in campaign attire will be asked to turn their shirt inside out.

Applause will be saved for the end of the debate.

loading