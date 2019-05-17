McWilliams to talk about, sign copies of book

Sherman Library will present an author talk and book signing May 18 at 3 p.m.

Robert McWilliams will discuss his recently released book “The Kiss of Sweet Scottish Rain” at the Sherman Center library.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase.

McWilliams explores Scotland’s turbulent history and unique cultural and natural heritage, from the Gaelic language, to the fearsome Highland midge, and how the Stone of Destiny-an ancient coronation symbol-could now reside in an unassuming Glasgow pub.

McWilliams was born in Glasgow, but moved with his journalist father’s job to the south of England at age 3.

After university, he worked as a tour guide and English teacher in France and Spain, before joining Reuters news agency in London.

He spent 16 years at Reuters as a business manager in Hong Kong, Japan, the US, Venezuela and Brazil.

For nearly 20 years, McWilliams has lived in Connecticut with his wife and daughters and is now a US citizen.

Tired of corporate life, he quit his job to fulfill his ambition to walk the length of Scotland.

He has contributed the “Taking a Hike” column to local newspapers for six years. R