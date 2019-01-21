McWilliams to visit Great Hollow Preserve

Robert McWilliams, local author and newspaper columnist, will give a talk about the walk across Scotland that led to his first book, “The Kiss of Scottish Rain,” Jan. 26 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Great Hollow Preserve in New Fairfield.

The talk at the preserve at 225 Route 37, will be fully illustrated with photographs from the trek, and will address Scotland’s history, nature, and cultural background. A Q&A session and book sales will follow.

For more information, call 203-546-7789 or email info@greathollow.org.