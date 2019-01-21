Search 
Mon Jan 21 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Monday, January 21 News
News

McWilliams to visit Great Hollow Preserve

on

Robert McWilliams, local author and newspaper columnist, will give a talk about the walk across Scotland that led to his first book, “The Kiss of Scottish Rain,” Jan. 26 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Great Hollow Preserve in New Fairfield.

The talk at the preserve at 225 Route 37, will be fully illustrated with photographs from the trek, and will address Scotland’s history, nature, and cultural background. A Q&A session and book sales will follow.

For more information, call 203-546-7789 or email info@greathollow.org.

loading