Meeting for Washington cemetery tour set

A volunteer orientation meeting for those interested in helping with the 12th annual Washington Green Cemetery Tour will be held Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

Actors, tour guides, setup helpers, cleanup helpers, refreshment servers, monitors, and others are needed.

Those who would like to act will participate in auditions at the meeting.

Students can earn 10-15 community service hours by volunteering for the tour.

The cemetery tour will be held Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is produced by Gunn Historical Museum and directed by local theatre legends Doug and Martha Winkel of Washington Dramalites.

The event is a living history tour that will showcase the rich history of Washington using costumed actors to portray local figures with connections to the cemetery and town.

For more information or to attend the meeting, call 860-868-7756 or email info@gunnhistoricalmuseum.org.