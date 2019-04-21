Members sought for Legends Golf Club

Kent resident Ken Johnson is hoping to rally a group of adults interested in forming a golf club.

Johnson is seeking at least 20 older golfers who have flexibility in their schedules and are interested in playing different courses around northwest Connecticut and neighboring New York.

“I’m looking for a group of golfers who can play during the week,” said Johnson, a retired airline pilot.

The avid golfer said his participation in a similar club while he was working full time sparked the idea to from a new club in the Greater New Milford area.

Johnson outlined the rules of the Connecticut Legends Golf Club, which would feature a one-time $5 fee to join and monthly tournaments at courses in Connecticut, including in Torrington, Waterbury and Danbury and New York.

“We could have an evening meeting to start the club, discuss rules and get volunteers to do handicapping, score keeping, and sending out prize money,” he said.

“And include an end-of-season barbecue,” he added.

Johnson said the rules would require members to pay $2 to contribute toward prize money and play minimum of two games to earn prizes.

One game would be played at a designated course, with subsequent games on any course.

Golfers would be required to play with another member on a score card.

Winter rules for moving a ball would apply.

And 9-hole courses would be played if played twice for 18-hole scoring.

Handicaps would be calculated by members.

Johnson said members would have to pay the greens fee per course.

For more information about the club, contact Johnson at 860-927-1414.