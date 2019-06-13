Metz art to be displayed

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a new collection of landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Frank Metz June 8 through July 20, and include a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz has been painting landscapes for over 60 years. During that time, his award-winning work has been the subject of several solo shows and his paintings have been acquired by over a dozen corporate collections.

Much of Metz’s inspiration comes from the coastlines of England, Scotland, Maine, Long Island and Connecticut, where he has lived in Litchfield County for 40 years.

His themes are the water’s edge, shallows, pools, sand, rocks, and especially the sky. In a typical Metz landscape, skies are as full of life and color as the land below.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.