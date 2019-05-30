Metz art to be shown at library

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a new show, featuring a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz, June 8 through July 20

A reception with the artist, who works in both oil and watercolor, will be held June 14 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library.

Metz has been painting landscapes for over 60 years. Much of Metz’s inspiration comes from the coastlines of England, Scotland, Maine, Long Island and Connecticut, where he has lived in Litchfield County for 40 years.

His themes are the water’s edge, shallows, pools, sand, rocks, and especially the sky. In a typical Metz landscape, skies are as full of life and color as the land below.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.