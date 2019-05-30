Search 
Thu May 30 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, May 30 News
News

Metz art to be shown at library

on

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a new show, featuring a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz, June 8 through July 20

A reception with the artist, who works in both oil and watercolor, will be held June 14 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library.

Metz has been painting landscapes for over 60 years. Much of Metz’s inspiration comes from the coastlines of England, Scotland, Maine, Long Island and Connecticut, where he has lived in Litchfield County for 40 years.

His themes are the water’s edge, shallows, pools, sand, rocks, and especially the sky. In a typical Metz landscape, skies are as full of life and color as the land below.

For more information, call 860-868-7586.

loading