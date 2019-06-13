Search 
Thu Jun 13 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, June 13 News
News

Metz artwork

on
  • The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years. Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library / The News-Times Contributed

    The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.

    less

    The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.

less

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.

loading