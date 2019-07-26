Search 
Fri Jul 26 2019

Friday, July 26 News
News

‘Minute to Win It’

on
  • Jenna Brescia bursts out in laughter as she leans back in an attempt to bounce out ping pong balls in a tissue box strapped to her waist during one of the activities. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

Third graders at Sarah Noble Intermediate School in New Milford were treated to an hour of a kids’ version of “Minute to Win It” shortly before school ended for the year. Students rotated through 16 stations of activities — such as stacking blocks on their head, picking up metal nuts with a bamboo skewer and a bean bag/hula hoop toss — with each visit to a station being one minute. The goal was to complete each task to their best of their ability in one minute. The event was spearheaded by teacher Lori Cerra. Parent-volunteers helped manage each station.

