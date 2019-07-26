Jenna Brescia bursts out in laughter as she leans back in an attempt to bounce out ping pong balls in a tissue box strapped to her waist during one of the activities. Jenna Brescia bursts out in laughter as she leans back in an attempt to bounce out ping pong balls in a tissue box strapped to her waist during one of the activities. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close ‘Minute to Win It’ 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Third graders at Sarah Noble Intermediate School in New Milford were treated to an hour of a kids’ version of “Minute to Win It” shortly before school ended for the year. Students rotated through 16 stations of activities — such as stacking blocks on their head, picking up metal nuts with a bamboo skewer and a bean bag/hula hoop toss — with each visit to a station being one minute. The goal was to complete each task to their best of their ability in one minute. The event was spearheaded by teacher Lori Cerra. Parent-volunteers helped manage each station.