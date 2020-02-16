Search 
Sat Feb 15 2020

Saturday, February 15 News
News

Montessori school sets program

The Washington Montessori School in Washington invites children ages 3 to 4 to experience a Montessori classroom for an hour Feb. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

“There is something truly magical that happens in a Montessori classroom,” said Kerry Dorton, assistant head of school for education.

“You can read about it; people can tell you about it, but there really is no better way to fully understand Montessori than to actually experience it firsthand,” she said.

The program will be led by two WMS head teachers.

While children are exploring the lower school classroom, parents will have opportunity to take a tour of the campus led by middle school students and ask questions about the school.

The number of children will be limited.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.washingtonmontessori.org/experiencewms or call 860-868-0551.

