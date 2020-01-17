Montessori school to offer programs

Washington Montessori School in Washington will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

A parent-child program for children ages 6 to 18 months and their caregivers are available.

A CPR training course for parents will be offered Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The course will include training for adult, children and infant CPR, use of the AED and how to administer the Heimlich Maneuver.

Participants will receive a two-year certification.

The cost is $90.

A green swap cleaning products workshop with ACTIVE by Altorelli Health will be held Feb. 4 at 8:45 a.m.

Participants will create a sample low-cost green cleaning solution and learn simple ways to swap out everyday items for more environmentally friendly options.

Discussion topics will also include the effects of BPAs, synthetic fragrance, and parabens along with ways to lower the toxic load of the home.

For more information and RSVP to programs, call the 240 Litchfield Turnpike (Route 202) school at 860-868-0551, ext. 2161.