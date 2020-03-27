More local closures announced

Following is an updated list of local closures submitted to The Spectrum by press time Tuesday:

In accordance with state and federal guidance to maintain the health of the public and prevent the spread of Covid-19, all Roxbury Land Trust programs have been canceled until further notice.

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman has canceled all events through the end of April.

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman has canceled all outdoor programs for the rest of the month. In addition, its April 4 and 26 programs have been canceled.

All events at the Gallery at Kent Art Association have been cancelled until further notice. The gallery is closed. For more information and updates, visit www.kentart.org.

Church services at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Milford are canceled until further notice. Parishioners are invited to listen to worship Sundays on The Lutheran Hour, 970 AM radio at 7:30 a.m. and 104.9 FM radio at 7 p.m.