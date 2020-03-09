Moros to lead art programs at gallery

Gallery 25 in New Milford will present two events with award-winning watercolor artist Adele Moros in the coming months.

Moros will offer a watercolor demonstration April 19 at 1 p.m. She will discuss the materials she uses, her creative process and answer questions.

Light refreshments will follow

Beginning May 6, Moros will hold a four-week watercolor class, based on the theme “Painting Florals,” from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Students will use seasonal flowers as their inspiration

Attendees will be responsible for their own class supplies and will be provided a list upon registration.

The fee is $150 and is limited to eight students.

Programs will be held at the gallery in the railroad station on Railroad Street.

For more information or to register, visit www.Gallery25CT.com, email gallery25newmilford@gmail.com or call the gallery at 860-355-6009.