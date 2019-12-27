Search 
Fri Dec 27 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, December 27 News
News

Museum in New Milford temporarily closing

Katrina Koerting|on 
  • The New Milford Historical Society &amp; Museum Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings / The News-Times

    The New Milford Historical Society & Museum

    The New Milford Historical Society & Museum

    Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings
Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum

Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will be closed January and February for its annual collection care and maintenance.

The museum will reopen March 3.

The curator and volunteers will use that time to clean, catalog and re-house items in the collection.

“Our goal is to promote preservation of the collection and to create better access to the items in our care,” according to the museum.

Researchers can still make an appointment to use the archives by calling the museum at 860-354-3069 during regular business hours.

Katrina Koerting|Reporter
     

loading