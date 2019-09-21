Search 
Sat Sep 21 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, September 21 News
News

Museum talk to focus on Cat Woman

on

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will soon play host an exhibit titled “Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress.”

Local author Ron Suresha will offer a Sept. 26 talk at 7 p.m. on the Cat Woman of Gaylordsville and her Victorian murder scandal to coincide with the opening of the Maybrick exhibit.

Artifacts from the museum’s collection of the infamous Maybrick will be on display at the museum during regular hours from Sept. 27 through Nov. 8.

Florence Chandler Maybrick was an Englishwoman who was tried, convicted and imprisoned for 15 years for the alleged late 19th century murder of her rich and much older husband. She later came to the United States to escape her notoriety.

Maybrick eventually settled in Gaylordsville, near the South Kent School, along the way nurturing a large family of cats. She died in 1941, leaving many questions for local residents about her life.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.

loading