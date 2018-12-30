Museum to close temporarily for cleaning

The New Milford Historical Society and Museum has announced it will temporarily close to the public for tours in January and February.

Along with the curator, a team of volunteers will work on housecleaning duties of the storage areas.

This year, the project will include re-organization and inventory of the hat and shoe collection.

Properly cleaning, cataloguing and re-housing the collection to create better access and to promote preservation of the collection according to professional curatorial standards is the goal.

Researchers can still make an appointment for access to our archives by calling the museum during regular business hours.

The museum will re-open to the public with their normal hours beginning March 5.

For information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.