Sunday, February 3 News
Museum to host Black History children’s program

on

A children’s program to celebrate Black History Month and the Underground Railroad will be offered Feb. 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society at 6 Aspetuck Ave. in New Milford.

The snow date would be Feb. 28.

Children in grades 2-5 will learn about the Underground Railroad through books about Harriet Tubman, quilting, stories, songs and crafts.

Advance registration for $5 is required.

For more information and RSVP, call the museum at 860-354-3069 or email nmhistorical@gmail.com.

