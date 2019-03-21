Museum to open ‘Bits and Pieces’

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum will open a new exhibit, “Bits and Pieces of Historical Costumes from the Collection,” March 22 with refreshments at 7 p.m.

The exhibit, which will run through June 18, will feature special pieces of clothing and accessories from the museum’s permanent collection.

Among the items will be the museum’s earliest shoe, a wedding slipper that dates to 1750, concealment shoes (shoes that were hidden in walls of buildings during the 1800’s) and Tom Thumbs boot.

A silk calash - a bonnet that folds back like the top of a calash and was worn by women in the 18th century - that dates to 1770 whose provenance is from Paul Revere’s family will also be on view along with a variety of women’s and men’s hats.

The museum’s collection includes more than 200 clothing accessories, and well over 150 separate dresses and costuming items.

That number doesn’t include the hats and shoes that were just recently catalogued and properly re-housed during our collection maintenance project this past winter.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.