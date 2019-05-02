Search 
Thu May 2 2019

Thursday, May 2
‘Music of the Holocaust’ set

on

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a program, “Music of the Holocaust: Melodies of Solace, Hope and Spiritual Resistance” with Dr. Tamara Freedman, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Freeman will tell the stories of composers interned in Holocaust ghettos and concentration camps, and play their music on her 1935 Joseph Bausch viola that was rescued from the Shoah and secretly shipped to the U.S.

Tickets are $15 for members $20 for non-members. Pre-paid registration required by May 2 by visiting jccinsherman.org, calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org.

