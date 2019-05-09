‘Music on Main’ start in Kent

The merchants of the Kent Town Center will launch the first in a series of “Music on Main” events May 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event, to be held in the front courtyard of the center two Saturdays a month beginning May 11, will feature musicians, some of whom will be local.

The first performance will be by Robert Fullerton, who plays regularly at Morgan’s Interlaken Inn in Lakeville and Sasso’s in Torrington.

The event will be canceled if it rains.

Patrons are invited to bring their own seating.

For more information, visit the Kent Town Center Facebook page or call 860-927-1255.