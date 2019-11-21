Search 
Thu Nov 21 2019

Thursday, November 21 News
Musicians to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will offer a Singer, Songwriter Concert featuring local musicians Al Burgasser and Kerri Anne Byrnes, Holley McCreary, Dean Snellback, Mike Latini, and Paul Kean and Debbie Fisher, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for member and $25 for non-members, with proceeds to support the Sherman Community Relief Fund administered by the Sherman Church Missions Committee and the pastor who work closely with the Town of Sherman Social Service Department to identify critical needs.

Monies are forwarded directly to services/vendors to help with heating, mortgage and other dire family needs.

For more information about programs and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.

