‘My Head is a Map’ to open at library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open its next show, “My Head is a Map,” with a reception March 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show, which will run through April 20 at the South Street library, will feature a collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen. To highlight this exhibit, Cohagen will give a gallery talk, “History of Map Making,” March 30 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Ever since his childhood fascination with Robert Louis Stevenson’s map of Treasure Island, Cohagen has admired the art and historical importance of maps.

He has been particularly interested in the Nordic countries and the maps that are part of this show are actually his second collection; his first was acquired by the Government of Iceland.

More than 40 maps, spanning 400 years, will be exhibited.

For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181.