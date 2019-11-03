‘Mystery of the Dress’ on exhibit

The New Milford Historical Society & Museum is presenting an exhibit, “Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress,” through Nov. 8.

Florence Chandler Maybrick was an Englishwoman who was tried, convicted and imprisoned for 15 years for the alleged late 19th century murder of her rich and much older husband. She later came to the United States to escape her notoriety.

Maybrick eventually settled in Gaylordsville, near the South Kent School, along the way nurturing a large family of cats. She died in 1941, leaving many questions for local residents about her life.

