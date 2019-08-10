NEW MILFORD STORM

The New Milford 8U Baseball Travel Team, NM Storm, recently finished its first travel season playing in the Beth Wood Friendship League. In its inaugural year, the Storm had seven wins and one loss in the regular season, and had three wins in the playoffs to become National League Champions, advancing them to the championship game against the American League Champions (Newtown). There, the team finished a strong runner-up in a talented league of 20 teams. Above are, from left to right, in front, Henry Keuper, Mario Brito Trinidad, Kenny Staller, Rylan Lasser and Tyler Pacileo middle row, Willy Armstrong-Brown, Max Bonnell, Blake Olsen, Jack Leonard and Caden Lathrop; and in back, coaches Jack Hayes and Chip Leonard, manager Greg Lasser and coaches Kenny Olsen and Kenny Staller. Missing are Tyler Gude and Peter Farquharson Jr.