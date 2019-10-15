Search 
Tue Oct 15 2019

Tuesday, October 15
News

NMHS Athletic Hall of Fame to soon host annual banquet

|on 

Tickets are still available for the New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s third annual induction banquet Nov. 2 at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton.

Twelve athletes ranging from the late Sam Blackman, Class of 1956, to Emma Crowcroft, Class of 2009, have been chosen as the AHOF’s Class of 2019.

Joining Blackman and Crowcroft are John Bucinsley ’67, Betty Carter ’67, Laurie Center ’75, Donna Maruszak Roberts ’81, Margo Maytham Muttilainen ’83, Eric Muttilainen ’83, Jack Lavalette ’87, Tom Ferrell ‘06, Devon Dobson ’07 and Danielle Gasser ’08.

For tickets, email nmhsahof2017@gmail.org. Costs are $35 each for children aged 12 and younger and $50 for everyone else. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

To learn about AHOF inductees past and present, visit nmhsahof.org.

loading