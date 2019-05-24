NMHS Senior Art Show to open

Search 
New Milford High School will hold its 27th annual Senior Art Show May 24 from 2:30 to 7 p.m., May 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. and May 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Maxx on Railroad Street.

Items in the show were juried and selected by the staff of the NMHS Art Department.

Works of art include photographs, digital art, sculptures, paintings, pottery and drawings by senior artists.

Featured artists include Mya Barrett, Liam Lacey, Chloe Onorato, Christina Onorato, Makayla Pariseau, Alyssa Parsons, Caroline Parsons, Emma Street, and Michaela Zegarelli. The included artists are: Madison Bielmeier and Karolina Zimney.

Each artist was given a task to help with the show’s production.

Emma made signage; Chloe solicited and arranged refreshments; Makayla, Madison and Karolina hung up flyers; Caroline created the show flyer; Michaela wrote the news release; Christina coordinated the music for the event; Mya created photographic portraits of each artist; and Alyssa supervised the video production team.

Facilitators Kristi Soucie, Annette Marcus and Alicia Daley, helped the students.

Along with the featured and included artists, Colleen Ryan is the junior coordinator who organized the hosts and helped set up the show.

