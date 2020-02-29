Search 
Sat Feb 29 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, February 29 News
News

NMHS art students work to be showcased

|on 
  • Kenna Gavel’s “Mushroom Box 4 Spring 2019.” Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School / The News-Times Contributed

    Kenna Gavel’s “Mushroom Box 4 Spring 2019.”

    Kenna Gavel’s “Mushroom Box 4 Spring 2019.”

    Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School
Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5

Kenna Gavel’s “Mushroom Box 4 Spring 2019.”

Kenna Gavel’s “Mushroom Box 4 Spring 2019.”

Photo: Courtesy Of New Milford High School

Numerous New Milford High School students were recently granted entry into the Brookfield Craft Center’s fifth annual juried student art show.

The show, “Artists on the Rise,” will open with a reception March 7 at the center in Brookfield.

Participating NMHS students are in Annette Marcus’ Ceramics I and II classes, as well as in Kristi Soucie’s AP Studio Art class.

Students included are Morgan Colp, Kenna Gavel, Susan Hackett, Dylan Heydet, Lily Hutchinson, Jess Learson, Tia Makowicki, Madisyn Martinelli, Matheus Martins, Emma Moore, Aiden Mulligan Brown, Hannah Murphy, Kyle Paist, Justin Pasato, Julia Botelho, Colleen Ryan, Mya Sheehan, Jillian Smith, Sopier Soeum, Andrew Sypko, Jack Teplica, Allie Thomas, Sania Toprani, Evelyn Toth, Isabel Vazquez and Olivia Zeitler.

loading