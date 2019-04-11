Search 
Thu Apr 11 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, April 11 News
News

NMUMC to serve dinner

on
  • The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019. Photo: Deborah Rose / Deborah Rose / The News-Times

    The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019.

    The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Deborah Rose
Photo: Deborah Rose / Deborah Rose
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019.

The New Milford United Methodist Church's monthly spaghetti suppers are open to the public. The next one will be April 13, 2019.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Deborah Rose

The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold a dinner the second Saturday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the next one set for April 13.

Meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, fruit salad, drinks and homemade desserts will be available.

Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. A family maximum of $25 will be charged.

For more information, call the 68 Danbury Road church at 860-354-4596.

loading