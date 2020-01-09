NMUMC to serve dinners

The New Milford United Methodist Church will hold special dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. in the coming months, with the next one set Jan. 11.

The majority of dinners will feature spaghetti, but ham will be served in Nov. 9 and chicken and biscuits will be served April 11.

Meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, fruit salad, drinks and homemade desserts will be available at the spaghetti suppers Jan. 11, Feb. 11 and June 13.

Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. A family maximum of $25 will be charged.

Donations from the 2018-19 dinners were given to the Frontier Foundation to support an orphanage in Mozambique; scholarship for the Education Center; Camella’s Cupboard and the church trustees for the purchase of a new stove.

For more information, call the 68 Danbury Road church at 860-354-4596.