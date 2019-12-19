NMVNA & Hospice named HomeCare Elite for 2019

New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice has announced it has been named a Top Agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.

For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.

The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.

“We’re pleased to recognize New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice for exemplifying best practice in patient care,” said Christine Lang, senior director for ABILITY Network.

“New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice’s home health professionals have demonstrated exceptional commitment to care quality and the patient experience,” she said.

Kerri Brinckerhoff, RN, MSN, executive director/CEO of New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, credits her team with the agency’s ability to achieve recognition as one of the HomeCare Elite.

"I have to thank the staff for all their hard work and dedication,” Brinckerhoff said. “It is the team effort displayed by everyone in the organization that keeps our agency thriving.”

“Congratulations to New Milford Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice from all of the staff at DecisionHealth,” said Marci Geipe, product manager for Decision Health.

“Your leadership and staff have placed a premium on the patient care your agency provides as showcased by your quality outcome scores,” Geipe said. “The entire community benefits from the compassion that your staff shows toward your patients, leading to cost savings for the entire healthcare system.”

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience (HHCAHPS), quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.

In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

The entire list of 2019 HomeCare Elite agencies can be downloaded by visiting the ABILITY Network website at abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.