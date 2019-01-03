Search 
Thu Jan 3 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, January 3 News
News

Neilson art

on
  • The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003. Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery / The News-Times Contributed

    The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.

    less

    The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.

less

The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of The Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery at the Smithy Store in New Preston is presenting an exhibit of recent abstract paintings by Winsted artist Heather Neilson through Jan. 6. The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, visit www.thesmithystore.com or call 860-868-9003.

loading