Networking event set at Microsoft Store

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Microsoft Store will hold its next networking and educational event, “Rule Your Inbox - Tips for Outlook,” Sept. 17 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Danbury.

The hands-on, interactive exploration of Outlook features will held at the Microsoft Store at Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave.

features in Outlook. Find out how to best use Outlook to organize your busy life and improve your communications experience.

Space is limited. Chamber of Commerce members are encouraged to RSVP at their earliest convenience by emailing nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com or calling 860-354-6080.