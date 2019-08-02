New Milford Art Walk planned

The New Milford Commission on the Arts will hold an Art Walk downtown Aug. 10 from noon to 5 p.m.

The free event, to be held rain or shine in downtown New Milford, will feature fine artists and artisans demonstrating their work, dancing and other performances.

Attendees will be invited to visit participating businesses to meet artists, view one-of-a-kind murals and dance with performing artists.

In addition, patrons are welcome to shop the downtown businesses and restaurants.

An Art Walk map highlighting participating businesses and artists, and the lineup for live entertainment on the Village Green, will be available on the day of the event At the New Milford art depot at 11 Railroad St.

The event will also include a fashion show, featuring local designers and fashions, on the Green.

A concert with Songhorse will be held that evening at the bandstand at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.newmilfordartwalk.com or email contact@newmilfordartwalk.com.