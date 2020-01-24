Search 
Saturday, January 25 News
News

New Milford PD supports program for autistic, hearing-impaired drivers

Julia Perkins|on 
NEW MILFORD — The police department is encouraging the public to participate in a program meant to improve communication between officers and drivers who are hearing impaired or on the autism spectrum.

Drivers on the autism spectrum can receive blue envelopes for their licenses, registration and insurance card. The envelopes include tips on how the driver and officer can best respond to one another during a traffic stop, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Hearing impaired rivers can receive green envelopes.

The police department recommended drivers keep the envelopes in their glove box or visor, so they can easily find it and give it to officers.

The envelopes are available at the DMV and New Milford police station.

Julia Perkins|Reporter
     

