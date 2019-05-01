Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford will hold public and private open houses May 7 to launch its new memory care unit. The center is located at 19 Poplar St. Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford will hold public and private open houses May 7 to launch its new memory care unit. The center is located at 19 Poplar St. Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Photo: Courtesy Of Village Crest Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New Milford center to open memory care unit 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Finding a safe place for a loved one to live once memory loss becomes too extensive to live safely at home can be challenging.

Now, Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford hopes it can help.

The center will soon unveil its new memory care unit on the third floor.

A public open house at the 19 Poplar St. center is planned for May 7 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Association will be on hand to meet with attendees and distribute information.

Health professionals, elder law attorneys and financial advisors are welcome for a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

The evening open house will feature a bourbon tasting with Litchfield Distillery, catered food from LaNoce’s Gourmet Market & Catering, jazz duo music with Route 7 Music in Brookfield and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Pete Bass.

Christine Fitzsimons Cocotas, regional director of business development for National Health Care Associates, describes the design as “dignified and stimulating” for residents. National Health Care Associates owns the facility, along with several others in the state.

Much thought was given to the details of the space, right down to color, décor and programming.

It incorporates the five senses, brain stimulation and social engagement, Cocotas said.

“The biggest thing with memory care is programming,” Cocotas said. “It has to be appropriate and impacting people.”

Images of New Milford — where many of the center’s future residents live, or present residents lived prior to moving to Village Crest — by Gregory Kaiser are framed and hung on the walls.

“It’s as home-like as possible,” Cocotas said.

A number of residents will move from other areas at the center, but open beds will be available in the new 34-bed unit, according to Administrator Erin Healy.

“Our goal is to be a leader in the industry offering excellent care and specialty programs to optimize our residents’ quality of life and provide peace of mind to their families and loved ones knowing they are in a safe, secure and caring community,” Healy said.

The 95-bed center is a short- and long-term skilled nursing care facility. It also offers respite and hospice.

It offers a Passport Program for short-term rehabilitation.

“It’s designed to carefully and quietly embed clinical programs into a comfortable healing environment,” Healy said. “Each specialty program combines medical, nursing and rehabilitation goals and care practices to help provide a safe journey back home.”

Up until now, Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center in town was the only care facility that offered a memory care unit.

For more information, call Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation, located at 19 Poplar St., at 860-354-9365. TO RSVP to the evening open house, contact Julie Brown at Julie.brown@nathealthcare.com.