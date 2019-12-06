Search 
Fri Dec 6 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, December 6 News
News

New Milford kicks off holiday season

|on 
  • Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were lighted. This is the 53rd year the trees have been put up by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church and lighted. Above, Santa acknowledges a believer in the crowd of those gathered for the lighting of the trees. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times / Spectrum

    Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were lighted. This is the 53rd year the trees have been put up by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church and lighted. Above, Santa acknowledges a believer in the crowd of those gathered for the lighting of the trees.

    less

    Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were

    ... more
    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5

Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were lighted. This is the 53rd year the trees have been put up by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church and lighted. Above, Santa acknowledges a believer in the crowd of those gathered for the lighting of the trees.

less

Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were

... more
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

The cold temperature didn’t deter New Milford residents from gathering at the bandstand Saturday for the 53rd annual lighting of the Christmas trees on the Village Green. The event, coordinated by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce, included the tree lighting and visits with Santa. The trees are put up annually by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church. For more information about holiday offerings in the community, see Pages S7-11.

loading