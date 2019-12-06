New Milford kicks off holiday season

Spectrum/The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce held the annual lighting of the trees on the Village Green Nov. 30, 2019. Santa Claus made an appearance and visited with attendees after the trees were lighted. This is the 53rd year the trees have been put up by the Men’s Club of the New Milford United Methodist Church and lighted. Above, Santa acknowledges a believer in the crowd of those gathered for the lighting of the trees.