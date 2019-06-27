The FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 11-13 at New Milford High School on Route 7. The sale will feature thousands of good quality, well-organized fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, trade books, paperbacks, vintage collectible books, CDs, DVDs and audio books, as shown above at a past sale. less The FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 11-13 at New Milford High School on Route 7. The sale will feature thousands of good quality, well-organized fiction and nonfiction ... more Photo: FRIENDS Of New Milford Library / Contributed Photo Photo: FRIENDS Of New Milford Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Milford library book sale to kick off next month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library is gearing up for its Annual Book Sale, the last of its kind for the next few years.

The sale, which boasts an estimated 25,000 items, will be offered July 11-13 at New Milford High School on Route 7.

“It’s a great place to shop for gift ideas,” said Janet Whitmann, FRIENDS recording secretary.

The library modernization project will begin soon, thus the FRIENDS will be unable to accept book donations or hold the sale due to limited space at the library.

In addition, the FRIENDS’ Friendly Finds book ongoing book sale at the library “will take a vacation for a couple of years,” according to Whitmann.

This year’s sale will kick off with an early bird event July 11 from 9 to 10 a.m. Early bird admission to the event at New Milford High School on Route 7 South is $5.

After that, the sale will be open, with free admission, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be half price July 13.

Major credit cards will be accepted.

Whitmann said the FRIENDS hope customers will plan ahead and increase their purchases at this year’s sale, since this will be the last one for a few years.

The sale will feature thousands of good quality, well-organized fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, trade books, paperbacks, vintage and collectible books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

“We encourage people to think ahead and buy more books,” Whitmann said.

Over the next few years, a child’s reading skills will grow. Whitmann encourages parents to plan accordingly.

“This will be a spectacular sale, since the FRIENDS have had terrific donations over the past year, so I expect they will have a good attendance,” said Library Director Sally Tornow. “I hope so, since this sale will have to support our programming for at least 18 months.”

Proceeds from the sale will benefit library programs and services not covered by its budget.

“As always, any profits go right back to the library,” Whitmann emphasized.

The FRIENDS regularly provide financial support for many of the library’s offerings.

“The library depends on the FRIENDS for an enormous amount of our programming, but they also partially fund the Foundation Center database which provides access to grants for nonprofits,” Tornow said.

The FRIENDS, on behalf of the library, has rented a few rooms from the First Congregational Church on the Green for storage and some library programs for the duration of the renovation.

Tornow praised the FRIENDS for its support, citing the rented space will allow “for the library’s children's programming to continue uninterrupted.”

Children's programming, including special summer reading programs, will be held at the church.

Adult programs be held at the senior center but will still be funded by the FRIENDS.

