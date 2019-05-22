Spectrum/Debbie Bauman, owner of The Barkery Boo’tique in New Milford has moved the business from Bank Street to 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202). A variety of special baked goods are among the items sold at the store. May 2019 less Spectrum/Debbie Bauman, owner of The Barkery Boo’tique in New Milford has moved the business from Bank Street to 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202). A variety of special baked goods are among the items sold at the ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close New Milford’s Barkery Boo’tique moves to a new home 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

The Barkery Boo’tique in New Milford has a new home in town.

The store, which specializes in dog and cat food, supplies and accessories, has moved from Bank Street to 92 Park Lane Road (Route 202).

The new site is more than double the size of the Bank Street space and has ample parking.

“This is just perfect,” said owner Debbie Bauman, citing the shop’s location between Sharoan’s Hair Studio and the Cider Mill, near the intersection of routes 202 and 109.

Bauman said although she is disappointed to leave downtown, the move comes with positive benefits, the biggest one being accessibility.

Customers will no longer have to vie for parking on Bank Street, as they have since the shop settled into the Bank Street storefront in 2007.

“I love it,” said longtime customer Jessica Brown of New Milford on her second visit to the store’s new home. “It’s nice and bright, and an easy in and out.”

For years, many customers who bought bags of pet food and other bulky items at the store had to make their purchases and then, if their vehicle wasn’t in close proximity to the store, move their car to pick up their purchases.

Bauman and her staff would often carry goods to the curb, so customers could pick them up.

It was doable. But now customers can easily pull in and out right in front of the store’s entrance.

In addition to expanded parking, Bauman has much more space to display the store’s products and offer in-store events in the future.

“We’ve never had room before to do special events,” she said. “Now we have room to do fun events, maybe a dog whisperer, dog training, or more.”

The owner said she added only a handful of items to the new store, even though it looks like there are many more products.

“We put the products out so they can be seen easier,” she said. “I’ve always had everything, it’s just displayed differently.”

The store sells dry, can and raw food for dogs and cats, as well as treats.

“It’s people products in a bag,” she said, describing the food and treats as “all natural.”

Bauman focuses on carrying products that are all natural, organic and made with quality ingredients so customers know where the product is sourced.

The shop sells several dog treats that are made locally, including Paul’s Custom Pet Food in New Milford.

“All natural, human grade, gluten free, wheat free products — we have it,” Bauman said.

She prefers to work with family-owned and operated companies that sell healthy, natural, organic products, including food and treats.

Among them, Rawz, Honest Kitchen, Fromm and others, and for raw food, Primal and Steve’s.

Some of the companies she works with use proceeds to benefit canine medical issues.

Resident Hamilton Brower, who with his dog, Buddy, has been a customer since 2007, praised Bauman for making the store “a hub for everything healthy for a pet.”

