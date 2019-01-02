Courtesy of "Howard Peck's New Milford" SPECTRUM/Passengers board the 9:17 southbound train at the Merwinsville Hotel stop in Gaylordsville in New Milford, 1902. The man carrying the box is stationmaster Ed Hand. less Courtesy of "Howard Peck's New Milford" SPECTRUM/Passengers board the 9:17 southbound train at the Merwinsville Hotel stop in Gaylordsville in New Milford, 1902. The man carrying the box is stationmaster Ed ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New Milford’s Merwinsville Hotel marks 175 years of meals, living history 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Looking at the exterior of the Merwinsville Hotel, it’s easy to picture what the popular meal stop was like in the 1800s as scores of travelers made their way between Bridgeport and Pittsfield, Mass.

Railroad tracks still line the three-story building and candles fill the windows.

“You can just sort of imagine it,” Jeremy Ruman, president of the Merwinsville Hotel Organization, said as she described women in their dresses ascending the grand staircase.

The hotel just celebrated its 175th year, though its focus has shifted from feeding travelers to living history, offering a glimpse into what a hotel along a railroad was like back in the day.

It took a lot of work to get to this point. Ruman’s father, George Haase, used to drive different routes from their home in Sandy Hook to his job at the Bulls Bridge power plant. On one of those trips he saw the hotel and became fascinated with it though he wasn’t able to find it again until the family moved to New Milford, not far from the hotel.

Haase rallied support from the community and began restoring it, starting with the roof, securing the foundation with a steel beam through the basement and painting the outside. The owner, Ed Dolan, sold the building to the group for $1 so it could be restored.

Antique furniture now fills the rooms on the first two floors, including decorated pianos and sofas. A replicated station master room is off of the entrance where a replica check-in desk sits. Railroad and Gaylordsville artifacts are also scattered throughout the hotel, including the old postal box.

“The hotel had one foot on a banana peel and we’ve been very lucky,” Ruman said. “If something was teetering on the end of obliteration, it was. We’ve had wonderful items donated to us over the years and great volunteers.”

Hotel history

The hotel was built in 1842 and opened the following year. Sylvanus Merwin had heard Housatonic Railroad was going to be traveling up the valley through Gaylordsville and so purchased land on the route and began building a hotel. He then insisted the railroad stop at his hotel if the company wanted his right of way and call the stop Merwinsville. The company agreed.

Merwin built a ticket office and waiting rooms on the south end of the hotel and also a built a shop and school for girls.

Train staff and a dozen or so customers would have a meal during the 20 minute stops at the peak, but business took a hit with the invention of the dining cars in the 1870s, which allowed travelers to eat on their train ride. The contract with the Houstanonic Railroad ended in 1877 and the family held dances in the third floor ballroom and boarded summer travelers in the decades to come to try to sustain the hotel.

First the school, then the store closed and then the railroad company replaced the Merwinsville stop with the Gaylordsville one about 50 yards down the track.

Read Full Article